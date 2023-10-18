Nearly 66% of Brits concerned about heating costs

Britons are concerned regarding their ability to heat their homes during the upcoming winter season.

That’s according to a new survey by Currys, which suggests nearly 66% of participants expressed worry about meeting their heating needs this winter.

The study, which surveyed 2,007 nationally representative UK respondents aged 16 and above between August 25 and August 29, 2023, shows that the most common adaptations include using household appliances less (66%), washing clothes at lower temperatures (62%) and reducing thermostat settings (61%).

Despite the positive environmental implications of these changes, 18% of those surveyed admitted that they have no plans to use their heating at all, a decision that could potentially affect property conditions and the well-being of occupants.