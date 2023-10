SSE Renewables has marked a significant milestone in its first battery energy storage system (BESS) project, located in Salisbury, Wiltshire.

All 26 battery units have been successfully installed in this 50MW project, which is a collaborative effort with Wartsila.

The site is expected to become fully operational in early 2024.

This milestone follows the recent commencement of construction at SSE Renewables’ second battery storage site, a 150MW project in Ferrybridge, West Yorkshire.