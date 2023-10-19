New CEO takes charge of UK’s fusion energy prototype

The UK’s Minister for Nuclear and Networks, Andrew Bowie, has announced the appointment of Paul Methven as the CEO of UK Industrial Fusion Solutions (UKIFS), the organisation responsible for delivering the Spherical Tokamak for Energy Production (STEP) prototype fusion energy plant in West Burton, Nottinghamshire.

The STEP project, led by UKIFS and a subsidiary of the UK Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA), aims to demonstrate net positive electricity from fusion energy in the 2040s.

This milestone is seen as a significant step towards commercialising fusion energy and potentially establishing a fleet of fusion power plants globally.

Minister Bowie highlighted the economic benefits the STEP programme will bring to the region during his visit to its future site in West Burton.

Minister for Nuclear and Networks, Andrew Bowie, said: “The STEP programme is at the heart of our Fusion Strategy – key to making the potential of new fusion energy a commercial reality, and to drive economic growth.”

Professor Sir Ian Chapman, Group Chief Executive Officer of UKAEA, said: “STEP has the potential to be a revolutionary programme, but it is highly complex and involves great uncertainties.

“It needs a brilliant Chief Executive Officer who can manage such complex engineering programmes and grow and unite a national endeavour to deliver fusion.”