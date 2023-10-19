France unveils battery-powered trains

Alstom and SNCF Voyageurs have unveiled their first battery-powered Regional Train (TER).

The French regions of Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Hauts-de-France, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, Occitanie Pyrénées-Méditerranée and Sud Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur have joined forces to reduce carbon dioxide emissions on non-electric railway lines.

The project involves transforming five dual-mode electric-diesel trainsets by replacing their diesel engines with batteries, rendering them 100% electric.

The first battery-powered train from the Nouvelle-Aquitaine Region left the Crespin Alstom site during the summer and has now initiated dynamic testing.

Jean-Baptiste Eyméoud, President of Alstom France, said: “Decarbonising mobility is at the heart of Alstom’s strategy and the battery solution completes our range of relevant solutions, along with hydrogen and hybridisation, to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from mobility.”