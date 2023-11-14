Amazon’s renewable energy portfolio powers 6.7m homes

Amazon has announced investments in 78 new solar and wind energy projects this year.

Expected to generate over 71,900GWh annually, these projects can power 6.7 million US homes.

Among these projects is Amazon’s inaugural brownfield solar project in Maryland, repurposing a former coal mine site into a solar farm.

This venture, named Amazon Solar Farm Maryland–CPV Backbone, is set to become the state’s largest solar facility upon completion.

Expected to house more than 300,000 solar panels, the CPV Backbone project is anticipated to contribute significantly to local tax revenue while offsetting more than 133,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually.