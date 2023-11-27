UK allocates £2bn for zero emission vehicle supply chain

The UK Government has unveiled its Battery Strategy, a pivotal roadmap to enhance domestic supply chains for electric vehicles (EVs) and diminish reliance on Chinese-made batteries.

Allocating £2 billion for capital and research and development funding until 2030, the strategy focuses on supporting zero emission vehicles, batteries and their supply chains.

Notable investments include £38 million for the UK Battery Industrialisation Centre, £12 million for the Advanced Materials Battery Industrialisation Centre and £11 million for 20 technology innovators across the battery value chain.

Emphasising international collaboration and market access for critical minerals, the strategy aims to create an environment welcoming to foreign investment while carefully assessing national security implications.

A Battery Strategy Taskforce will continue advising on implementation, emerging risks and opportunities for the UK Government.

Nusrat Ghani, Minister of State for Industry and Economic Security at the Department for

Business and Trade and Minister of State for the Investment Security Unit at the Cabinet

Office, said: “The government’s 2030 vision is for the UK to have a globally competitive battery supply chain that supports economic prosperity and the net zero transition.

“The UK will be a world leader in sustainable battery design and manufacture, underpinned by a thriving battery innovation ecosystem.

“Batteries represent one of the highest growth clean energy sectors and the UK is well placed to reap the rewards thanks to its comparative advantage in research and advanced manufacturing.”