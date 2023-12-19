TotalEnergies expands PPA partnership with chemical giant

LyondellBasell, a global player in the chemical industry, has expanded its collaboration with TotalEnergies by signing a second corporate power purchase agreement (CPPA).

This follows the initial agreement inked at the end of 2022.

Under the 15-year CPPA, LyondellBasell will procure 125MWac (163MW) of electricity from TotalEnergies’ Brazoria Solar farm in Texas, US.

The solar farm, with a capacity of 325MW, is expected to start operations by the end of 2025.

Simultaneously, under the 12-year CPPA from 2022, LyondellBasell will continue to acquire 150MWac (195MW) from TotalEnergies’ Cottonwood Bayou Solar plant in California, with a capacity of 455MW, set to commence operations by the end of 2024.

LyondellBasell views these power purchase agreements as crucial tools in its efforts to reduce scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions.