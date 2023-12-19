Essex power workers contribute to mental health hub transformation

Engineers from UK Power Networks, collaborated with local volunteers to repurpose a Harlow bungalow into a mental health hub, a project featured on BBC1.

The initiative aims to support individuals assisted by Butterfly Effect Wellbeing. UK Power Networks engineers played a significant role in relocating the electricity supply, with the project’s progress revealed in October.

Eastenders actors including Perry Fenwick, Natalie Cassidy, Scott Maslen and Colin Salmon all took part in the Christmas special.

Cable jointer Stephen Varney said: “It was a great privilege to be selected to be involved in such a special project for mental health and to be able to give something back to my local community.”