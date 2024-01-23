E.ON Next expands EV charging solutions

E.ON Next is expanding its electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions to further support the growing adoption of EVs.

As part of this initiative, E.ON Next introduces the Wallbox Pulsar Max smart home charger, featuring voice and app control options.

Users can conveniently schedule charging through the Wallbox app.

Additionally, E.ON Next offers an exclusive tariff, the E.ON Next Drive, aimed at providing a cost-effective and environmentally friendly option for overnight charging.

David Butters, UK Market Director for E.ON Drive, said: “Driving electric is the future as we work to meet the nation’s net zero target, and that’s why we’re delighted to offer EV drivers more choice with the introduction of the Wallbox Pulsar Max, one of the best known EV charger brands.

“Together with our bespoke EV tariff, which offers one of the longest off peak periods in the market, and a discount on a smart charger, we’re on a mission to help make the decarbonisation of driving the easy and best choice for our customers.”