Council turns 2,000 tonnes of waste a month into energy

Falkirk Council, in collaboration with contractor Cireco, converts 2000 tonnes of waste into electricity monthly at the Earls Gate Energy Centre in Grangemouth.

The energy from waste facility, jointly owned by Brockwell Energy, Covanta and Green Investment Group, employs high temperature processes for energy extraction and facilitates metal recovery and recycling.

Councillor Bryan Deakin, Spokesperson for Climate Change explained: “The Earls Gate facility in Grangemouth is state of the art and meets the highest possible environmental standards for the industry.

“The energy generated is being used by local industry, helps sustain local jobs and aligns with the Council’s net zero ambitions.”