Teesworks to host ‘world’s largest’ wind monopile factory

The factory will produce monopiles weighing up to 3,000 tonnes, crucial for offshore wind farms
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
06/11/2024 9:50 AM
Teesworks to host 'world's largest' wind monopile factory
Image: SeAH
Teesworks, located in the UK, is poised to host the world’s largest wind monopile factory.

The project, spearheaded by SeAH Wind, aims to accelerate green energy initiatives by producing monopiles crucial for the development of offshore wind farms.

Expected to create more than 2,000 new jobs, the factory’s construction phase will employ 1,500 individuals, with an additional 750 positions anticipated once the facility becomes fully operational in 2026.

The project is covering a 90-acre area.

Provider of crane rentals, heavy lifting and transport services Sarens plays a central role in the construction of the project.

With 19 cranes, including the formidable LTM1750 model, Sarens is facilitating the erection and heavy transport services required for the factory’s development.

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

