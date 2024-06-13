Energy provider Smarta Energy to exhibit at the Big Zero Show

Smarta Energy, a pioneering energy solutions provider, is proud to announce its participation in the upcoming Big Zero event on July 2nd at The CBS Arena. The event, a premier platform for companies driving the zero-emission revolution, will provide Smarta Energy with an opportunity to showcase its innovative technologies and commitment to sustainability.

Kieran Dixon, Managing Director of Smarta Energy, expressed his enthusiasm for the event: “We are thrilled to be a part of the Big Zero event, to share our vision for a greener future and learn from all other industry leaders on show. Smarta Energy is dedicated to empowering businesses with smart energy solutions and funding opportunities that reduce carbon footprint and drive efficiency. We are truly thrilled to be participating in such a great event”

Smarta Energy’s stand at the event will feature demonstrations of its cutting-edge energy management systems and bespoke funding solutions designed to help businesses transition to a low-carbon future. Visitors can learn about Smarta Energy’s comprehensive range of products and services that promote energy efficiency and environmental responsibility as well as their renewable rewards framework an interest free funding scheme that enables Net Zero action.

With a focus on driving sustainable practices and fostering partnerships for a cleaner planet, Smarta Energy is committed to making a positive impact on the environment and supporting the transition to a zero-emission economy.

To learn more about Smarta Energy’s participation at the Big Zero Show, visit their booth at the exhibition hall (stand 15) in Coventry on 2nd July.