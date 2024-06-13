Login
Logout
Register Now
Login
Logout
Editor’s PickEnergy MarketsFinanceNet ZeroTop Stories

Small businesses seek government backing for green growth

Nearly 80% of business owners aim to cut emissions, but lack of support - especially financial - is hindering progress, according to a new report
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
06/13/2024 11:00 AM
0 0
0
SMEs call for ‘blend and extend’ energy tariffs, amid rising interest rates
Image: Colin Burdett / Shutterstock.com
0
Shares

Small businesses call for the next government to take a leading role in promoting sustainable practices among small enterprises.

According to a report by Small Business Britain these businesses, which collectively contribute nearly half of the UK’s business emissions, express a strong desire to reduce their environmental footprint.

However, many cite inadequate support as a major barrier, with financial constraints highlighted as particularly challenging.

The report, conducted in collaboration with BT and based on a survey of over 2,000 business owners, underscores that 80% of respondents are committed to lowering their emissions.

Despite this willingness, less than 2% of them feel equipped with sufficient resources for sustainability efforts.

Nearly 65% of them express a need for greater governmental support to facilitate their transition towards sustainability.

Interestingly, only 10% of small businesses base their sustainability decisions primarily on government policies aimed at achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

Instead, personal values, customer expectations and supply chain demands are cited as more influential factors.

Moreover, nearly 27% of respondents indicate that current government net zero commitments have no discernible impact on their sustainability strategies.

Michelle Ovens, Founder of Small Business Britain, said: “There is a clear opportunity for the next government to take the lead in driving a positive shift towards greener growth – through greater clarity, connection, and engagement with small businesses.

“Not only can small firms make a major impact on reducing emissions, but entrepreneurs have a hugely exciting role to play in driving sustainable innovations.”

Copyright © 2024 Energy Live News LtdELN

Make sure you check out the latest Net Hero Podcast episode:

Net zero is a way to cut your costs and help the planet, so what’s stopping you? Often, it’s just the right help and advice. That’s what we will provide at the Big Zero Show this July. Workshops, expert speakers, case studies and exhibitions. Plus, networking with 1500 peers and potential customers. Register for free now.


Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Related Posts

© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.
Register Now
© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.