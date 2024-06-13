Rolls-Royce SMR selected for Vattenfall’s Swedish nuclear plans

Vattenfall has chosen Rolls-Royce SMR as one of two contenders to deploy small modular reactors (SMRs) in Sweden.

This is part of Vattenfall’s strategy to increase nuclear capacity and support Sweden’s goal of achieving a fossil-free economy by 2045.

The selection process involved a thorough evaluation where Rolls-Royce SMR presented its strategy and nuclear technology to Vattenfall.

Sweden expects to generate an extra 100-250 terawatt-hours (TWh) of electricity in the next 25 years.

Rolls-Royce SMR is set to finish Step 2 and move into Step 3 of the Generic Design Assessment by the UK’s nuclear industry regulators this summer.

Rolls-Royce SMR Chief Executive Officer, Chris Cholerton, said: “Success in reaching the final two, in such a fiercely competitive process, reflects the benefits of our integrated power station design, our approach to modularisation and our use of proven nuclear technology.”