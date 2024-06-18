Login
TEAM Energy joins NHS SBS Framework for sustainability

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
06/18/2024 10:30 AM
NHS criticised for wasting £150m on ‘overpriced’ electricity
Image: Pegasus Pics / Shutterstock
TEAM Energy has been appointed as a supplier on the NHS SBS Framework Lot 9, focused on Social Value, Sustainability, and Carbon Neutrality services (SBS10197), streamlining procurement for NHS and public sector entities.

This facilitates access to TEAM’s energy certification, compliance and net zero consultancy services, supporting sustainability initiatives like carbon reduction strategy development and greenhouse gas reporting.

Commenting on their appointment, Sales Manager, Pete Morrell said: “We are delighted to be named a supplier on Lot 9 of the NHS SBS Framework.

“This appointment will enable us to help the NHS and other public sector organisations improve their green credentials, meet their carbon reduction commitments and achieve their energy management certifications.”

