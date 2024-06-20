Login
Amazon plans England’s tallest wind turbine

Amazon is considering constructing a 500ft tall wind turbine at its Swindon warehouse
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
06/20/2024 11:30 AM
Amazon’s CO2 emissions grew 18% in 2021
Image: Frederic Legrand - COMEO / Shutterstock
Amazon is in the early stages of planning to construct England’s tallest onshore wind turbine at its warehouse in Swindon, Wiltshire.

The company has approached Swindon Borough Council seeking guidance on whether an environmental impact assessment is required for the proposed turbine at its facility in Laines Way, Gablecross.

The internet commerce giant aims to generate its own electricity as part of its commitment to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2040.

Amazon’s screening opinion request to the council is a preliminary step towards a potential planning application for the turbine, which could stand up to 500ft (152m) tall and would include supporting infrastructure like access tracks and hardstanding areas.

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

