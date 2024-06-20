New battery energy storage facility launches in Banbridge

Heron Energy has launched its first battery energy storage system (BESS) in Northern Ireland, located in Banbridge.

The launch event brought together key stakeholders to discuss the vital role of renewable energy storage in meeting the region’s ambitious 2030 targets.

Attendees included the Lord Mayor of Armagh, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough Council, Councillor Sarah Duffy, NI Chamber Chief Executive Suzanne Wylie, local MLAs and senior figures in the energy industry.

The Banbridge BESS facility will store excess energy from wind and solar sources, releasing it back into the grid during peak demand.

Councillor Sarah Duffy, Lord Mayor of Armagh, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough Council, said: “It is fantastic to see our Council area at the forefront of this journey and play our part in addressing the climate crisis.”

Damien O’Callaghan, Managing Director of the Heron Group, commented: “As Northern Ireland aims to generate 80% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030, the necessity of battery energy storage solutions has never been greater.

“Achieving this target is crucial not only for addressing the climate crisis but also for enhancing our energy security through increased reliance on local electricity generation.”