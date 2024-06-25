Login
Logout
Register Now
Login
Logout
Energy Markets

National Grid offers grants to support job seekers

Grants of up to £5,000 are available for charities and community groups supporting people facing employment barriers
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
06/25/2024 5:35 AM
0 0
0
National Grid scraps $38.8m gas vaporizer plan
Image: a katz / Shutterstock.com
0
Shares

National Grid has launched an initiative to support job seekers with grants from its Community Matters Fund, aimed at organisations supporting workforce entry.

Grants of up to £5,000 are being offered to charities and community organisations across the South West, South Wales and the Midlands.

These funds are intended to assist individuals facing barriers to employment, including 16 to 25-year-olds not in full-time education, ethnic minorities, people with disabilities and ex-offenders.

Applications for grants are open until July 12th, welcoming proposals for projects that foster skills development through literacy, numeracy, IT classes, provide networking opportunities, or offer employability boosts such as CV workshops and interview coaching.

Ellie Patey, National Grid’s Community Engagement Manager, said: “Significant barriers keep some groups from easily accessing employment opportunities and joining the world of work.

“National Grid Electricity Distribution understands the huge potential that exists to upskill and support these under-represented groups, and is firmly committed to unlocking this untapped talent.”

Copyright © 2024 Energy Live News LtdELN

Make sure you check out the latest Net Hero Podcast episode:

Net zero is a way to cut your costs and help the planet, so what’s stopping you? Often, it’s just the right help and advice. That’s what we will provide at the Big Zero Show this July. Workshops, expert speakers, case studies and exhibitions. Plus, networking with 1500 peers and potential customers. Register for free now.


Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Related Posts

© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.
Register Now
© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.