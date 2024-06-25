National Grid offers grants to support job seekers

National Grid has launched an initiative to support job seekers with grants from its Community Matters Fund, aimed at organisations supporting workforce entry.

Grants of up to £5,000 are being offered to charities and community organisations across the South West, South Wales and the Midlands.

These funds are intended to assist individuals facing barriers to employment, including 16 to 25-year-olds not in full-time education, ethnic minorities, people with disabilities and ex-offenders.

Applications for grants are open until July 12th, welcoming proposals for projects that foster skills development through literacy, numeracy, IT classes, provide networking opportunities, or offer employability boosts such as CV workshops and interview coaching.

Ellie Patey, National Grid’s Community Engagement Manager, said: “Significant barriers keep some groups from easily accessing employment opportunities and joining the world of work.

“National Grid Electricity Distribution understands the huge potential that exists to upskill and support these under-represented groups, and is firmly committed to unlocking this untapped talent.”