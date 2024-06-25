UK’s first EV trial shifts charging to manage energy demand

UK Power Networks, Octopus Energy, and ev.energy are leading the Shift 2.0 trial, studying how electric vehicles (EVs) can align with renewable energy availability to manage energy demand.

Nearly 1,500 EVs are participating, evaluating dynamic pricing’s impact on charging behaviour.

Intelligent Octopus Go guides charging times during periods of surplus green energy, often in the early evening when wind power peaks and local grids are busy.

UK Power Networks sends day-ahead price signals to Octopus Energy and ev.energy, guiding optimal EV charging schedules based on electricity prices and network capacity.

The trial is expected to conclude by September 2024.

Alex Howard, head of flexibility markets at UK Power Networks said: “We are already harnessing the flexibility of EVs to keep the cost of the network down.

“But as renewable power grows and vehicle charging is increasingly automated, we need to stay one step ahead. The findings of this collaboration will be important in showing how flexibility can evolve to deliver sustainable value to local and national energy systems.”

Alex Schoch, head of flexibility at Octopus Energy said: “We’re seeing a paradigm shift in global energy – moving from dumb systems to smart ones that dynamically manage energy demand and supply.

“Charging EVs when green energy is abundant isn’t just good for the planet and boosts renewables, it can also put millions of pounds back into people’s pockets.”

Nick Woolley, Chief Executive Officer of ev.energy said: “Our goal is to enable all EV drivers to contribute to smoother power system operation and reward them for their participation.”