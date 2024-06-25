Login
OVO charges up with Tesco Clubcard points

OVO has partnered with Tesco to provide 2,500 Clubcard points to new and existing customers
OVO Energy beats government cap with cheaper tariff
Image: OVO Energy
OVO and Tesco have partnered to provide 2,500 free Clubcard points to new and existing OVO customers.

The collaboration allows OVO customers who pay by direct debit and have a smart meter to earn 2,500 Tesco Clubcard points.

To receive the points, customers must link their OVO and Tesco Clubcard accounts.

The points can be redeemed as £25 in vouchers to use in Tesco stores or doubled in value with over 100 Clubcard Reward Partners, which include a range of options from family outings to discounts at restaurants.

Mat Moakes, Chief Commercial Officer at OVO said: “The cost of living remains a key challenge for households and our partnership with Tesco is one of the many ways in which we are giving back to our customers with rewards that they can spend how they choose.”

Lizzie Reynolds, Tesco Group Membership and Loyalty Director said: “Clubcard unlocks the best value at Tesco and we are always looking for new ways to bring even more benefits to the 22 million UK households that have a Clubcard.”

