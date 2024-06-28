Login
Logout
Register Now
Login
Logout
Energy MarketsNet ZeroRenewable Energy

Infinity Power to build 4GW of renewable energy in Cameroon

The joint venture between Egypt’s Infinity and UAE’s Masdar plans to develop solar, wind, battery storage, hydro and biomass projects
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
06/28/2024 10:33 AM
0 0
0
Infinity Power to build 4GW of renewable energy in Cameroon
Image: Infinity Power
0
Shares

Infinity Power, a partnership between Egypt’s Infinity and UAE’s Masdar, has announced a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Cameroon West Regional Council to develop up to 4GW of renewable energy by 2035.

The agreement aims to deploy various renewable technologies across Cameroon’s Western Region to enhance domestic power supply.

The initiative is part of Infinity Power’s broader strategy to expand renewable energy infrastructure across Africa, aligning with sustainable development goals and addressing Cameroon’s energy needs.

Dr Vincent Kitio, Lead of Urban Energy Solutions, UN-Habitat added: “The Western region of Cameroon has an abundant renewable energy potential exceeding 6GW.

“The region receives only 100MW of electricity from the national grid for a population of over two million people energy, resulting in a huge energy deficit.”

Copyright © 2024 Energy Live News LtdELN

Make sure you check out the latest Net Hero Podcast episode:

Net zero is a way to cut your costs and help the planet, so what’s stopping you? Often, it’s just the right help and advice. That’s what we will provide at the Big Zero Show this July. Workshops, expert speakers, case studies and exhibitions. Plus, networking with 1500 peers and potential customers. Register for free now.


Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Related Posts

© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.
Register Now
© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.