Infinity Power to build 4GW of renewable energy in Cameroon

Infinity Power, a partnership between Egypt’s Infinity and UAE’s Masdar, has announced a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Cameroon West Regional Council to develop up to 4GW of renewable energy by 2035.

The agreement aims to deploy various renewable technologies across Cameroon’s Western Region to enhance domestic power supply.

The initiative is part of Infinity Power’s broader strategy to expand renewable energy infrastructure across Africa, aligning with sustainable development goals and addressing Cameroon’s energy needs.

Dr Vincent Kitio, Lead of Urban Energy Solutions, UN-Habitat added: “The Western region of Cameroon has an abundant renewable energy potential exceeding 6GW.

“The region receives only 100MW of electricity from the national grid for a population of over two million people energy, resulting in a huge energy deficit.”