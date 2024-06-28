Three days until new energy price cap takes effect

From 1st July, the energy price cap set by Britain’s energy regulator, Ofgem, will decrease to £1,568 per year for typical households using electricity and gas and paying by direct debit.

This marks a £122 reduction from the previous cap of £1,690, effective from 1st April to 30th June 2024.

Households are encouraged to submit meter readings by Sunday, 30th June, to avoid overpaying when the cap falls by 7% per cent in July.

Experts have noted that energy bills remain higher than they were over two years ago, and prices are expected to stay elevated and unstable for some time.

Charities and trade associations have also warned that customer debt is at record levels and likely to increase further.