Octopus to boost heat pump rollout with new installer scheme

Octopus Energy has introduced a new partnership programme aimed at accelerating the adoption of heat pumps, solar systems, batteries and EV chargers.

The ‘Octopus Trusted Partners’ programme was announced by Greg Jackson, Founder of Octopus Energy, at the InstallerSHOW 2024 in Birmingham.

With demand for heat pumps increasing significantly, Octopus aims to connect customers with vetted local installers for installations it cannot handle directly.

The programme will enable customers to access cost-saving heating products more quickly, while providing new business opportunities for local installers.

Verified installers will earn £75 for each customer referred to Octopus Energy tariffs, with customers receiving a £50 energy credit.

Heat Geek has joined as a primary partner, allowing installers on the Heat Geek network to benefit from the enhanced referral system and receive leads from Octopus.

Heat Geek supports independent installers in the heat pump market, offering training and tools for high quality installations.

Over 2,000 heating engineers have already utilised Heat Geek’s training platform.

In conjunction with this programme, Octopus has lowered the price of its ‘Cosy Octopus’ tariff, adding a third off-peak window priced approximately 50% below the price cap.

This move could save an average heat pump customer on ‘Cosy Octopus’ £315 annually compared to a standard variable tariff gas boiler customer.

Greg Jackson, Founder of Octopus Energy, said: “As an entrepreneur, I’m in awe of anyone who gets up each day to run their own business.

“As the largest installer of heat pumps in the UK, we’re committed to bringing clean heating to as many homes as possible – but we can’t do it alone.”

Aadil Qureshi, Chief Executive Officer of Heat Geek, said: “Octopus has an incredible job of making homeowners aware of heat pumps and drive up adoption.

“We share their belief that no customer who wants a heat pump end up with a boiler.”