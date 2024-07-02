Welsh hydro scheme turns 60

Statkraft, Europe’s largest generator of renewable energy, has celebrated the 60th anniversary of the Rheidol Hydropower Scheme near Aberystwyth.

The event brought together former and current employees, including the Presiding Officer of the Senedd, Rt Hon Elin Jones MS, to commemorate Wales’ green energy heritage.

Rheidol, the largest hydropower scheme of its kind in England and Wales, generates enough clean energy to power over 35,000 homes.

Originally built by the Central Electricity Generating Board, the scheme was officially opened on 3rd July 1964 and has been owned by Statkraft since 2009.

Construction began in 1957, employing around 1,800 people at its peak.

The project benefited local communities through infrastructure improvements, such as new roads and bridges.

Under Statkraft’s ownership, Rheidol remains operational and houses the UK and Ireland control centre, managing multiple renewable projects and contributing to grid stability.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, Statkraft released a film documenting the construction and early years of Rheidol, featuring contributions from former employees.

The film is available online and will be shown at the Rheidol Visitor Centre.

Former staff members, including Bill Doyle, John Elfed Jones, Margaret Dryburgh and Dai Charles Evans, attended the event.

Dennis Geyermann, Statkraft’s Vice President of Operations and Maintenance, said: “When this scheme was commissioned, it was expected to last around six decades.

“Today we can say it will be here for at least another six decades – and very likely longer. We are proud to be the custodians of Rheidol and its future is secure.”