Scotland’s “most powerful” EV hub opens

SSE has launched Scotland’s largest electric vehicle (EV) charging hub in Dundee.

The Myrekirk Roundabout site features 24 ultra-rapid charging bays with 360-kilowatt charge units, the first in Scotland, part of SSE’s plan for 300 hubs across the UK and Ireland.

The hub also includes 16 bays with 150 kilowatt units and a green roof with sedum plants for biodiversity.

Demand for EV infrastructure is rising, with a 43% increase in public chargers by June 2024, though concerns remain about meeting demand.

The Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Fiona Hyslop, said: “To reduce transport emissions and protect the climate, the Scottish Government is committed to phasing out the need for new petrol and diesel cars and vans by 2030.

“We can only do this if people have confidence in the availability of charging infrastructure – and that can only be achieved through private investment like what we can see here from SSE at Myrekirk.”

Neil Kirkby, Managing Director for Enterprise at SSE, said: “SSE is playing a key role in decarbonising the UK and Ireland’s transport system, with a commitment to roll out 300 ultra-rapid charging hubs over the next five years.

“The opening of Scotland’s most powerful charging hub at Myrekirk represents a key milestone on that journey, supporting progress on the commitment made by the City of Dundee to installing fast and reliable ultra-rapid EV charging infrastructure for drivers and fleet owners.”