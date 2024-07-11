Smart home energy tech firm switches to Good Energy

Myenergi, a smart home energy technology firm, has switched its energy supply to Good Energy.

The agreement will ensure myenergi’s electricity usage is supported by renewable power purchase agreements (PPAs) from Good Energy’s extensive network of over 2,500 generators, covering 90% of the time.

In addition to its commercial efforts, Myenergi assists residential customers in managing energy consumption flexibly through innovative products like the ‘Zappi’ smart electric vehicle (EV) charger.

This device allows EV drivers to charge during periods of lower carbon intensity on the grid.

Tom Parsons, director of sales and origination at Good Energy, said: “Good Energy supplying myenergi’s headquarters and manufacturing operations with hourly-matched renewables creates the kind of carbon-reducing circular approach we need to see everywhere across all industries.”

Carl Allen, Chief Executive Officer of myenergi, commented: “Being able to see the data on how our electricity usage is matched with the output from their portfolio of renewable generators in real time means we can practice what we preach to our customers and support the transition to renewable energy.”