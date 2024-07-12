SSEN grads power up local authorities’ net zero plans

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) is expanding its support for local councils’ net zero ambitions by assigning graduates to accelerate their plans.

This initiative covers central southern England and northern Scotland, aiming to enhance infrastructure and energy planning essential for achieving sustainable goals.

In collaboration with Winchester City Council, West Sussex County Council, Wiltshire Council, The Highland Council, Oxford City Council, and Southampton City Council, SSEN’s graduates will focus on developing Local Area Energy Plans (LAEPs) using the innovative LENZA (Local Energy Net Zero Accelerator) tool.

Sarah Kerr, who is one of SSEN’s Net Zero Engagement Specialists and is co-ordinating the graduate programme with local authorities said: “Given how enthusiastic we are here at SSEN about supporting their work in this field, having our graduates supporting local decision-makers in this new way feels like an obvious step to add to the sector-leading work we already do.”

Councillor Kelsie Learney, Cabinet member for climate emergency at Winchester City Council, said: “Infrastructure is proving a major barrier to decarbonising our district, whether it’s supplying renewable energy into the grid or powering and heating our homes, vehicles, and workplaces with zero carbon electricity.

“The dedicated resource provided by SSEN through this collaborative pilot project will support the development of our LAEP, helping us plan the strategic improvements which will lead to the Winchester District going greener, faster.”