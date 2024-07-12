Login
Energy SavingGenerationTop Stories

UK electricity demand spikes during EURO 2024

National Grid ESO has reported a 1GW increase in electricity demand during halftime of the Netherlands vs England match
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
07/12/2024 9:11 AM
Three Lions’ roar heats up grid!
Captain Harry Kane scored twice helping England to move into EURO semifinals - Image: MDI / Shutterstock
The National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO) observed significant fluctuations in national electricity demand during the Netherlands vs England match at EURO 2024 on Wednesday 10th July.

The halftime break saw a notable 1GW increase in demand attributed to the TV pick-up effect, where viewers simultaneously engaged in activities like making refreshments.

As the second half resumed, demand decreased, only to spike again by 740MW at the match’s conclusion.

Such increases in energy demand are common during major televised events, highlighting the impact of mass viewer behaviour on electricity usage patterns.

Spain and England will compete in the EURO 2024 final on Sunday, 14th July at Berlin’s Olympiastadion, Germany.

