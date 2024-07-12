Stanlow refinery to host Europe’s first hydrogen-ready CHP plant

Essar Energy Transition (EET) has announced the development of EET Hydrogen Power, Europe’s first 100% hydrogen-fuelled combined heat and power plant, to be located at Stanlow refinery.

Scheduled for completion by 2027, the project is part of EET’s strategy to establish Stanlow as a leading low carbon process refinery globally.

The plant, which will replace existing boiler units, is expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 740,000 tonnes annually.

Rob Wallace, Chief Executive Officer of EET Hydrogen Power, commented: “We have bold ambitions for Stanlow to become a low carbon transition hub at the centre of the HyNet Industrial Cluster.

“EET Hydrogen Power will be Europe’s first 100% hydrogen-ready gas-turbine plant which will be supplied with EET Hydrogen’s low carbon hydrogen. This project will create significant benefit by contributing to regional emissions’ reductions targets.”