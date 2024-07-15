New apprentices join UK Power Networks

UK Power Networks has recruited 26 new apprentices to join its training programme.

The new recruits come from diverse backgrounds, including a tree top adventure instructor, a mortgage broker, a former ballerina and a motorbike mechanic.

They will join 86 existing craft apprentices in learning trades such as cable joining, substation fitting and overhead line work.

The apprentices will undergo a two-year training programme at UK Power Networks’ four specialist centres.

Their training will help maintain and ensure the reliability of power supplies for approximately 20 million people across London, the South East and East of England.

Three of the new apprentices will work on private networks, serving commercial clients in sectors such as airports, defence, rail and ports.

Charlie Aston, Engineering Trainee Manager at UK Power Networks, said: “We are investing £6 million this year training new craft apprentices in skilled trades to safely maintain, connect and upgrade electricity networks.

“This investment supports an outstanding pipeline of talent to maintain excellent performance for our customers.

“Completing the apprenticeship opens doors to skilled lifelong careers and an abundance of development opportunities.”