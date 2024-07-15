UK power demand peaks during Euro 2024 final

Electricity demand in Britain showed notable fluctuations during the Euro 2024 final between Spain and England, according to the Electricity System Operator (ESO).

The patterns observed were compared to those seen during the Euro 2020 final between Italy and England.

Before the 8pm kick-off, there was a decline in electricity demand, which continued until half-time.

At half-time, demand surged by 1300MW.

The ESO said this increase was managed using 700MW from hydro, 400MW from batteries, and by boosting conventional units already in operation.

As the second half began, demand dropped once more, only to rise gradually by 600MW after the full-time whistle.

This contrasted with the Euro 2020 final, where demand spiked sharply at full-time as viewers prepared for extra time.

The gradual increase last night was attributed to the match concluding within regular time.