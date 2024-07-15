‘Ten billion tonnes of CO2 need to be removed yearly by 2050’

“Ten billion tonnes of carbon dioxide need to be removed yearly by 2050”.

During his speech at The Big Zero Show, Simon Manley, Head of Carbon at UNDO, discussed the critical targets set by the IPCC and the necessary steps to achieve them.

Mr Manley specialises in developing and implementing standards and methodologies for the carbon removals sector.

At UNDO, a leading project developer in enhanced rock weathering, he ensures projects generate verifiable carbon removal credits of high integrity and durability.

He illustrated the enormity of the ten billion tonne target by comparing it to time, explaining that ten billion seconds is approximately 317 years.

He said: “We are right in the foothills of this gargantuan task and we need to get behind it now, otherwise we are not going to maintain a 1.5-degree centigrade pathway.

“If you are chasing a net zero target, you’ve got 2030 coming up, and maybe you’ve set 2040, and you sit in your hands, well, not sit in your hands, you’re probably very busy decarbonising, but you sit in your hands in terms of removals, waiting for them to come to the market, just before you need them, they’re not going to be there.

“There will be a supply crunch on removals and it is massively in your interest to get involved now, by participating, investing, or at least learning about project types that you could use to deliver your removals requirements.

“So don’t let, what is an incredible opportunity today turn into a kind of a removal supply nightmare tomorrow.”

Click the video to watch the full Big Zero Lecture by Simon Manley.