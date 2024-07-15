Login
Low Carbon
Net Zero
Transportation

Students brave North Sea storms to make history with hydrogen boat

Dutch students successfully crossed the North Sea from the Netherlands to Ramsgate, UK, with their hydrogen-powered boat
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
07/15/2024 12:20 PM
Students brave North Sea storms to make history with hydrogen boat
Image: TU Delft Hydro Motion Team
Dutch students from TU Delft’s Hydro Motion Team successfully crossed the North Sea in a hydrogen-powered boat, reaching Ramsgate in the UK after facing technical challenges and weather delays.

Departing from Breskens, their journey aimed to demonstrate hydrogen as a clean alternative fuel for maritime use.

Following their victory at the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge last summer, the students opted for a new challenge this year: to become the first to navigate a fully hydrogen-powered boat across the North Sea from the Netherlands to the UK.

The team said planning the logistics was quite challenging because the crossing’s timing hinged on favourable weather conditions.

The students set the second week of July as their “weather window,” carefully choosing the best day for the journey.

They coordinated closely with several harbours, companies and agencies to ensure everything was organised smoothly.

Image: TU Delft Hydro Motion Team
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

