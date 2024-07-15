Nearly 1.4m Britons change electricity suppliers in 2024

Almost 1.4 million electricity switches occurred in Britain’s first half of 2024, marking a significant increase from previous years.

Data shows a substantial rise compared to 613,000 switches in the same period of 2022 and nearly one million switches in the first half of 2023.

In June 2024, there were 214,000 changes of supplier (CoS), which is 24% higher than June 2023 but 6% lower than May 2024.

The six-month moving average remained stable at approximately 225,000 switches, maintaining a consistent trend observed over the past seven months.

This contrasts sharply with the period from early 2019 to late 2021, where monthly averages ranged between 480,000 and 550,000 CoS before declining sharply due to supplier failures.

Analysing switch types, most switch categories decreased from May 2024 to June 2024.

Large to Large switches accounted for 128,000 changes, representing 59% of June’s total CoS, while Large to Other and Other to Large switches totalled 45,000 and 29,000 respectively, comprising 21% and 14% of the switches in June.

Other to Other switches saw a slight increase to 14,000, making up 6% of the total CoS for the month.