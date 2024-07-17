Login
Infrastructure

Gridlock grips 007: UK grid connection woes block expansion plan

Pinewood Studios is reportedly facing significant delays in connecting to the power grid, potentially stalling its expansion plans despite receiving council approval
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
07/17/2024 10:18 AM
Image: Lenscap Photography / Shutterstock.com
Pinewood Studios, known for its production of popular films such as Star Wars and James Bond, is reportedly facing challenges in its expansion efforts due to delays in connecting to the UK’s power grid.

According to reports, Chairman Paul Golding raised these concerns in a recent discussion with Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds, emphasising the impact on the studio’s expansion plans.

Last year, Buckinghamshire Council approved Pinewood’s proposal for a significant 1.4 million square foot expansion.

This decision was expected to stimulate the local economy by creating over 8,000 new jobs and generating an annual economic boost of £640 million.

Despite receiving planning permission, Mr Golding expressed concerns that the studio may not be able to connect to the grid until 2030.

This delay, occurring seven years after approval, threatens to severely hinder Pinewood’s growth aspirations.

The issue of grid connectivity is part of broader challenges affecting businesses across the UK.

Recent reports have highlighted similar delays impacting various sectors, including renewable energy projects and residential developments.

Energy Live News has contacted Pinewood Studios, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero and the Department for Business and Trade for comment.

