Water & WasteWater Markets

Paris Mayor to swim in Seine to prove water quality

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo will swim in the Seine to demonstrate that it is clean enough for the upcoming Paris Olympics, addressing concerns about water quality
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
07/17/2024 10:00 AM
French urged to cut energy use by 10%
Image: Marina Datsenko / Shutterstock
Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo will swim in the Seine to show it is safe for the Paris Olympics‘ outdoor swimming events.

Despite a €1.4 billion (£1.1bn) investment to prevent sewage leaks, the Seine’s water quality has been in question.

However, recent tests indicate improvement.

This event is intended to highlight the efforts by the city and state to enhance the Seine’s water quality and ecological condition.

The mayor’s swim aims to reassure the public and athletes about the river‘s readiness for the Games.

The Paris Summer Olympic Games will be held from 26th July to 11th August.

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

