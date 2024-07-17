‘London must prepare for extreme climate risks’

The London Climate Resilience Review has published its final report, urging immediate steps to prepare the city for severe floods, heatwaves and other climate impacts.

Commissioned by the Mayor of London, the report emphasises the necessity of enhancing London’s readiness for frequent and intense climate events.

The review involved input from a wide range of organisations, including the NHS, Transport for London, the London Fire Brigade and representatives of vulnerable groups.

Emma Howard Boyd, Chair of the Review and former Chair of the Environment Agency stated that preparing for these risks is essential.

The report follows the 2022 heatwave when London saw a 50% increase in water use and significant strain on emergency services.

The London Climate Resilience Review estimates that by 2030 it is expected that subsidence will affect about 43% of properties in London.

Key recommendations include developing an official heat plan for London and improving infrastructure to withstand extreme weather.

The report also suggests creating a new reservoir and updating flood defences.

Emma Howard Boyd, Chair of the London Climate Resilience Review, said: “This is a reset moment for efforts to increase the UK’s stability in the face of global climate disruption.

“As the new government takes action to end the cost of living crisis, protecting the lives and livelihoods of working people from extreme weather is non-negotiable.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “Climate change is one of the biggest dangers our capital faces, and its effects cannot be ignored.”