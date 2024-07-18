Launch of NESO delayed

The introduction of Britain‘s new National Energy System Operator (NESO) will be delayed until at least autumn this year.

Initially named the Future System Operator (FSO), NESO was formally designated under the Energy Act 2023, transitioning responsibilities from the National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO).

NESO, a public corporation overseen by Ofgem, will expand its role to include planning and operating both electricity and gas systems.

The delay in NESO’s launch, originally scheduled for summer 2024, has been confirmed by National Grid, which continues to manage ESO operations until the transition is complete later this year.

A National Grid spokesperson told Energy Live News: “We are on track with the divestment of the ESO and are targeting a completion date this calendar year.”

Energy Live News has contacted the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero for comment.