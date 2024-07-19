Octopus boss hails ‘positive’ meeting with Chancellor

Greg Jackson, Chief Executive Officer of Octopus Energy, has expressed optimism following a meeting with Chancellor Rachel Reeves.

Mr Jackson described the meeting as “very positive,” noting the new government’s rapid announcements.

He highlighted the need for reforms in grid queues and locational pricing but conveyed an overall optimistic outlook for the sector.

In response to the King’s Speech earlier this week, Jackson remarked on the government’s clean energy vision, describing it as ambitious yet achievable with prompt action and significant effort.

Greg Jackson commented: “The government’s clean energy vision laid out in the King’s Speech is ambitious but can be achieved with rapid action and huge effort.

“Accompanied by market reform it could deliver some of Europe’s cheapest power and lower bills for UK households.”