Login
Logout
Register Now
Login
Logout
Energy MarketsEnergy SavingNet ZeroRenewable EnergyTop Stories

Octopus boss hails ‘positive’ meeting with Chancellor

Greg Jackson, CEO of Octopus Energy, had a positive meeting with Chancellor Rachel Reeves, discussing the new government's energy initiatives
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
07/19/2024 1:29 PM
0 0
0
Octopus boss hails ‘positive’ meeting with Chancellor
Image: Kirsty O'Connor / Treasury
0
Shares

Greg Jackson, Chief Executive Officer of Octopus Energy, has expressed optimism following a meeting with Chancellor Rachel Reeves.

Mr Jackson described the meeting as “very positive,” noting the new government’s rapid announcements.

He highlighted the need for reforms in grid queues and locational pricing but conveyed an overall optimistic outlook for the sector.

In response to the King’s Speech earlier this week, Jackson remarked on the government’s clean energy vision, describing it as ambitious yet achievable with prompt action and significant effort.

Greg Jackson commented: “The government’s clean energy vision laid out in the King’s Speech is ambitious but can be achieved with rapid action and huge effort.

“Accompanied by market reform it could deliver some of Europe’s cheapest power and lower bills for UK households.”

Copyright © 2024 Energy Live News LtdELN

Make sure you check out the latest Net Hero Podcast episode:

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Related Posts

© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.
Register Now
© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.