Climate resilient transport to hit the streets of the South West of England

A new strategy approved by the Peninsula Transport Board aims to make public transport in Cornwall, Devon, Plymouth, Somerset and Torbay more reliable and climate friendly.

The strategy aims to deal with issues including an unreliable network, seasonal variations in schedules and poor accessibility especially in more rural areas.

By 2030, the strategy aims to make journeys easier by improving connections and making travel more sustainable by electrifying the network and introducing alternative fuel choices for road freight and buses.

Peninsula Transport is improving several areas to achieve 2030 goals, including the development of integrated ticketing, freight initiatives and carbon emissions forecasting.

Councillor Mark Coker, Peninsula Transport Chair, said: “We have placed the user at the heart of the strategy, and we want to see hassle-free, more sustainable and better connected journeys.

“Through the strategy, we provide a collective regional voice, which will help to boost our key transport links and complement the work of our local authorities to enhance regional connectivity.”

Peninsula Transport aims to achieve a safe, sustainable and fully integrated transport network by 2050.