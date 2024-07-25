Login
Logout
Register Now
Login
Logout
GenerationNet ZeroRenewable Energy

Major contract for ‘world’s largest’ floating wind farm signed

Rovco will carry out site surveys for the Green Volt floating wind farm off the coast of Scotland
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
07/25/2024 9:50 AM
0 0
0
Major contract for ‘world’s largest’ floating wind farm signed
Image: Rovco
0
Shares

Offshore wind company Rovco has been awarded the contract for site characterisation for the Green Volt floating offshore wind farm, located 80 kilometres east of Peterhead in Scotland.

This project, anticipated to become one of the world’s largest floating wind farms, is expected to be operational by 2029.

Green Volt, a joint venture between Flotation Energy and Vårgrønn, will consist of up to 35 floating turbines and aims to generate 1.5TWh of energy annually.

Rovco will undertake geophysical surveys and other site characterisation activities using their DP2 survey vessel, Glomar Supporter, starting from Aberdeen in July 2024.

The data gathered will be crucial for designing the anchors for the floating turbines, facilitating the development of the Green Volt wind farm.

Copyright © 2024 Energy Live News LtdELN

Make sure you check out the latest Net Hero Podcast episode:

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Related Posts

© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.
Register Now
© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.