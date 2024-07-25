Major contract for ‘world’s largest’ floating wind farm signed

Offshore wind company Rovco has been awarded the contract for site characterisation for the Green Volt floating offshore wind farm, located 80 kilometres east of Peterhead in Scotland.

This project, anticipated to become one of the world’s largest floating wind farms, is expected to be operational by 2029.

Green Volt, a joint venture between Flotation Energy and Vårgrønn, will consist of up to 35 floating turbines and aims to generate 1.5TWh of energy annually.

Rovco will undertake geophysical surveys and other site characterisation activities using their DP2 survey vessel, Glomar Supporter, starting from Aberdeen in July 2024.

The data gathered will be crucial for designing the anchors for the floating turbines, facilitating the development of the Green Volt wind farm.