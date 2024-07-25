£2.5m boost to protect Yorkshire river from storm overflows

Yorkshire Water is investing £2.5 million in Mapplewell, South Yorkshire to prevent storm overflows into the river Dearne.

The funding is helping in the construction of a new 12-metre deep underground storage tank that will hold stormwater during periods of heavy rainfall.

The stored water will then run through the sewer network in a controlled way and be treated.

The work is part of a bigger £180 million project aimed at improving water systems across Yorkshire.

Matthew Wilson-Wright, Asset Planning Sponsor at Yorkshire Water, said: “We are committed to reducing storm overflows across Yorkshire and are investing £180 million by April 2025 to tackle the issue and improve water quality in our rivers and at our coast.

“We considered a variety of options for this project and increasing storage was the only viable option to reduce discharges from the overflow at this time.

“The additional storage will hold stormwater during heavy or prolonged rainfall events, before returning it to the network and treatment works for full treatment once the rainfall event has passed.”