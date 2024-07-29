Brits doubt energy bill cuts despite price drops

Despite recent decreases in energy prices, six in ten people in the UK are not confident that their energy bills will be lower in the next year.

This finding comes from a survey conducted by Censuswide for Compare the Market, which included responses from 6,000 individuals across the country.

The survey also revealed that more than half of UK residents feel poorer now than they did five years ago.

Many respondents expect the new government to prioritise measures that improve personal financial wellbeing, with a significant focus on energy costs.

Under the current energy price cap, the average annual dual-fuel bill for direct debit customers is £1,568.

A few days ago, Columbia Threadneedle Investments projected that UK households could see their annual energy bills rise by £194, with the energy price cap expected to increase from £1,568 to £1,762 this October.

Additionally, Cornwall Insight updated its forecast for the default tariff cap for October to December 2024, predicting that a typical dual fuel customer will see the annual cap set at £1,723.