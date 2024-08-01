British Gas owner’s new acquisition to migrate all customers to new platform

Centrica has announced the purchase of ENSEK, the company behind the Ignition digital platform, for an undisclosed amount.

This move follows a strategic partnership that began in August 2021.

The acquisition aims to strengthen Centrica’s services and continue the migration of British Gas customers to the Ignition platform.

Most customers are now using Ignition, which has improved customer satisfaction, as reflected in a higher Net Promoter Score (NPS).

Catherine O’Kelly, Managing Director, British Gas Energy, commented: “British Gas has partnered with ENSEK since its early days, and its Ignition platform is now serving the majority of our domestic customers.

“I have seen first-hand the improvements it has helped us to make in our customer service and product innovation.

“Not only are customers on the Ignition platform happier with the service they receive, they’re also able to take advantage of new innovations, such as PeakSave, to help manage their energy use more carefully which can lead to lower bills.”