Construction begins at ‘world’s largest’ offshore cable factory

Supplier NKT has initiated the construction of a new extrusion tower at its offshore cable factory in Karlskrona, Sweden.

This new tower, the third on the site, will become the second tallest in Sweden once finished.

The project involves slipform casting, a method where concrete is poured continuously to build the tower.

This expansion is aimed at increasing production capacity to meet rising demand for offshore power cables.

The tower will reach 200 meters in height and is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

Darren Fennell, Executive Vice President and Head of HV Solutions Karlskrona in NKT, said: “The tower will significantly strengthen our ability to meet the growing demand for larger and longer high-voltage offshore cables essential for the green transition.”