Octopus platform names new boss

Octopus Energy Group has named Amir Orad as the new Chief Executive Officer of Kraken.

Mr Orad, with 25 years of experience in scaling tech companies, will drive Kraken’s next growth phase.

Kraken, part of Octopus Energy, supports 54 million global energy accounts with its utility platform.

Mr Orad, formerly Chief Executive Officer at US intelligence software company Sisense and compliance solutions firm Nice Actimize, brings a strong background in AI and data analytics.

Greg Jackson, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Octopus Energy Group, said: “This appointment will enable Kraken to keep scaling whilst maintaining its unparalleled reputation for successful migrations and rapid innovation as it helps utilities digitise and transform, globally.”

Amir Orad, incoming Kraken Chief Executive Officer, said: “Very few companies in the world serve a true purpose of making it a better place. Even fewer do that at scale and can impact hundreds of millions of people.

“Finding that Kraken does exactly that and is doing so while harnessing the most cutting edge technologies of AI, analytics and the cloud has resulted in an instant match.”

Amir Orad

Image: Octopus Energy