Renewable Heat Incentive payments exceed £1bn as scheme ends

Payments under the Domestic Renewable Heat Incentive (DRHI) scheme have surpassed £1 billion for the first time, reaching a total of £1.06 billion since its launch in 2014.

That’s according to the latest Ofgem report, which suggests In Scheme Year 10, which ran from 1st April 2023 to 31st March 2024, the scheme subsidised 811.4GWh of renewable heat generation in domestic properties.

This brings the overall total to approximately 8.84TWh since the scheme began, enough to heat nearly 770,000 typical UK homes for a year.

The report highlights that the DRHI has supported the installation of 118,765 low carbon heating systems.

As of 31st March 2024, around 53,000 participants have completed their seven-year support period.

Additionally, 59,889 fossil fuel boilers have been replaced with lower carbon alternatives.