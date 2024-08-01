Login
Logout
Register Now
Login
Logout
Energy MarketsEnergy SavingNet ZeroRenewable EnergyTop Stories

Renewable Heat Incentive payments exceed £1bn as scheme ends

The DRHI scheme provided 811.4GWh of renewable heat in its latest period, totalling around 8.84TWh since 2014 - enough to heat nearly 770,000 UK homes for a year
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
08/01/2024 8:58 AM
1 0
0
Renewable Heat Incentive payments exceed £1bn as scheme ends
Image: Good Energy
0
Shares

Payments under the Domestic Renewable Heat Incentive (DRHI) scheme have surpassed £1 billion for the first time, reaching a total of £1.06 billion since its launch in 2014.

That’s according to the latest Ofgem report, which suggests In Scheme Year 10, which ran from 1st April 2023 to 31st March 2024, the scheme subsidised 811.4GWh of renewable heat generation in domestic properties.

This brings the overall total to approximately 8.84TWh since the scheme began, enough to heat nearly 770,000 typical UK homes for a year.

The report highlights that the DRHI has supported the installation of 118,765 low carbon heating systems.

As of 31st March 2024, around 53,000 participants have completed their seven-year support period.

Additionally, 59,889 fossil fuel boilers have been replaced with lower carbon alternatives.

Copyright © 2024 Energy Live News LtdELN

Make sure you check out the latest Net Hero Podcast episode:

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Related Posts

© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.
Register Now
© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.