UK Government addresses Sizewell C costs

The government has reaffirmed its commitment to the proposed new nuclear power station in Suffolk
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
08/02/2024 8:11 AM
UK consults on new nuclear reactor at Sizewell C in Suffolk
Image: Sizewell C
Claire Coutinho, Shadow Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, has asked the government to assess the potential impact of decarbonising the grid by 2030 on the construction cost of Sizewell C.

In April, the UK Government announced changes to the funding model for the Sizewell C nuclear plant project in response to concerns about potential delays and cost overruns.

There have been concerns about the sustainability of the funding model, especially considering the challenges faced by similar projects like Hinkley Point C, which experienced delays and increased costs.

Responding, Minister for Energy Michael Shanks stated that the capital costs for Sizewell C are commercially sensitive and still under development.

Michael Shanks said: “The capital costs for Sizewell C are commercially sensitive and subject to ongoing development.

“We cannot comment further on the cost at this time, but we are committed to Sizewell C, which with other new nuclear projects will play an important role in the government’s vision for achieving energy independence, lowering consumers’ bills and securing thousands of good, skilled jobs.

“Work continues at pace to secure a final investment decision.”

