Ministers urged to offer more support for landlords to meet new EPC standards

Trade body Propertymark has called for financial assistance to help landlords meet new energy efficiency targets for private rental sector homes.

A few days ago, Energy Live News reported that landlords in the UK have until 2030 to upgrade their rental properties to achieve a minimum Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of ‘C’.

The announcement was made by Ed Miliband, Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary, during a recent session in the House of Commons.

Ed Miliband said: “More than three million people are in fuel poverty in our country. One thing that this government will do that the last government did not is demand that landlords raise the standard of their accommodation to a proper EPC standard C by 2030.

“That will make a dent in this issue, but the House should be in no doubt about our ambition to cut that number of 3.2 million as much as possible in the five years of this Parliament.”

Propertymark has responded to speculation that the government may require properties to achieve an EPC rating of C by 2030.

The trade body has raised concerns about the impact of changing regulations on landlords and has highlighted the need for financial support to help with the cost of upgrades.

A recent report noted that uncertainty around energy efficiency rules has caused confusion in the sector.

Propertymark previously welcomed the decision to drop similar targets last year, which offered temporary relief to landlords facing budget constraints.

The group emphasises that any new targets must include supportive measures to ensure they are achievable.

They argue that current financial assistance, such as the Boiler Upgrade Scheme, is insufficient to cover the costs of installing low carbon heating systems.

Energy Live News has contacted the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero for comment.