From fishing nets to footbridge: A catchy new solution

A new 16-metre footbridge has been installed over the entrance to Twyford Marina at Yalding, Kent, using recycled fishing nets.

The bridge is constructed from fibre-reinforced polymer (FRP), which is made from old fishing nets.

This material was chosen for its strength and sustainability.

The bridge features ramps on either side built from block elements, similar to Lego bricks, which allowed for easier and more flexible installation without the need for mortar.

According to the Environment Agency, the use of recycled materials has contributed to a lower carbon footprint for the project.

The bridge is expected to require less maintenance compared to traditional structures, aligning with efforts to meet the government’s carbon net zero targets.

Jason Adams, Environment Agency navigation manager for Kent, said: “The bridge is both light and strong, meaning we could install the structure in a difficult location.

“With its lighter weight we could also reduce the size of the supporting foundations required giving a lower carbon footprint.”