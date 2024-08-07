Login
Logout
Register Now
Login
Logout
Built EnvironmentEditor’s PickNet ZeroTop Stories

From fishing nets to footbridge: A catchy new solution

A new 16-metre footbridge in Yalding, Kent, has been constructed using recycled fishing nets
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
08/07/2024 11:12 AM
1 0
0
From fishing nets to footbridge: A catchy new solution
Image: Mackley
0
Shares

A new 16-metre footbridge has been installed over the entrance to Twyford Marina at Yalding, Kent, using recycled fishing nets.

The bridge is constructed from fibre-reinforced polymer (FRP), which is made from old fishing nets.

This material was chosen for its strength and sustainability.

The bridge features ramps on either side built from block elements, similar to Lego bricks, which allowed for easier and more flexible installation without the need for mortar.

According to the Environment Agency, the use of recycled materials has contributed to a lower carbon footprint for the project.

The bridge is expected to require less maintenance compared to traditional structures, aligning with efforts to meet the government’s carbon net zero targets.

Jason Adams, Environment Agency navigation manager for Kent, said: “The bridge is both light and strong, meaning we could install the structure in a difficult location.

“With its lighter weight we could also reduce the size of the supporting foundations required giving a lower carbon footprint.”

Copyright © 2024 Energy Live News LtdELN

Make sure you check out the latest Net Hero Podcast episode:

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Related Posts

© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.
Register Now
© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.